Air park fails to land with P&Z commissioners in Island Park - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Plans for a controversial air park on the Henrys Lake Flats are facing increasing turbulence.

The Fremont County Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously rejected a proposal from developers to change the county’s comprehensive plan map and zoning from rural to industrial in Island Park. The decision was made during a planning and zoning meeting on Saturday.

An estimated 500 people showed up for the four-and-a-half hour meeting at the EMS building on Library Road, with 80 more viewing online.

“I believe that this is a spot zone. I believe that it is out of character with the surrounding area. It is out of character with the comprehensive plan,” said Cathy Koon, St. Anthony representative on the Fremont County Planning and Zoning Commission. “It is being done for the benefit of a particular landowner rather than for the community as a whole.”

Imperial Investments, a Montana-based LLC, had submitted the proposal to change the zoning on its 432-acre parcel on the flats from rural to industrial for the airport. They also applied to amend the Fremont County’s comprehensive plan map from rural to industrial for the property, located just east of U.S. Highway 20 near Henrys Lake.

The air park would consist of a 5,200-foot runway extending across the property, with private homes and private hangars on either side.

The proposed site of a 432-acre air park on the Henrys Lake Flats. | David Pace, East Idaho News.com

According to a “Fremont County Sketch Plan,” the property was bought by Imperial Investments in 2021 and is presently being transferred to Island Air Park Limited Liability Corporation, owned by Kevin and Doug Button and based in Idaho.

A site drawing indicates the air park would include eight hangars, a club house and 30 private lots ranging from 1.77 acres to 62.28 acres.

The land’s current owners, Douglas and Kevin Button, spoke in favor of the plan, along with their lawyer and engineer.

“It’ll be strictly used as a residential airpark with very light air traffic,” Kevin Button said. “… The only idea that there’ll be zero development on this property is if you guys buy it.”

About forty individuals spoke against the proposed changes.

Teri Ehresman, representing Involved Property Owners of Island Park, provided a 168-page petition with 7,181 signatures opposing the changes. The petitioners also called for a review of the comprehensive plan and development code.

She quoted policy 13 of the comprehensive plan, which states, “It shall be the policy of Fremont County to prevent the creation of nuisances and require that new development blend compatibly with its surroundings. Industrial land uses that would result in adverse environmental impacts should not be permitted in the county. Commercial developments should generally be confined to designated commercial areas.”

Angie Illum, general manager of the Timbers at Island Park Resort situated adjacent to the flats, said the proposed project would negatively impact nearby property owners.

“It would be difficult to explain to 3,200 timeshare owners why planes would be flying above the resort at 132 feet above ground level,” she said.

Island Park Fire District Commissioner Joe Sella also recommended the commission vote against the proposal, stating that Island Park’s volunteer firefighting force was not sufficient for an air park, which would need a full-time fire station presence.

Additionally, five environmental non-profits – the Nature Conservancy, Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance, Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Henrys Fork Foundation and National Parks Conservation Association – warned that changing the comprehensive plan and rezoning the land would “destroy wildlife habitat, block animal migration routes, threaten endangered species and degrade water quality,” according to a news release from the Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance.

“Economic growth can be achieved without permanently losing the critical wildlife habitat, working land, scenic views and cultural heritage of Henrys Lake Flats,” Nature Conservancy representative Matthew Ward said.

If the plan to construct an air park does not receive approval, the developers intend to build new housing on the flats.

“The alternative is to maximize the development on the area with 20 lots per 100 acres. (It) turns into 84 lots,” Kevin Button said. “… For a lot of you, I realize that’s the better of the two evils we’re deciding on today, but it’s reality.”

Ultimately, the Fremont County commissioners will hold another meeting to make the final decision on the proposed comprehensive plan and zoning changes. The developers can also appeal the commissioner’s decision if the proposal is rejected.

It is also anticipated that the Fremont County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing in September on an application for the Flat Rock Hotel – a three-story, 132-room Marriott-affiliated property. That project is not related to the air park proposal and would be constructed on the Henrys Lake Flats to the west of US-20.