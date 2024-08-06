Crews replace Angel Moroni statue on Latter-day Saint temple in Afton, Wyoming - East Idaho News

AFTON, Wyoming (SVI News) – The Angel Moroni statue that sits atop The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Star Valley, Wyoming Temple in Afton was replaced Monday.

Replacement work got underway at noon and took about four hours to complete.

The reason for the replacement was due to a lightning strike several months ago.

“(It) blackened part of the backside of (it),” said Temple President Kirk Hathaway. “You can hardly tell where it is unless you’re looking for it. Our Temple Facilities Manager … noticed there was blackening on it, and so it was determined … that we should replace it.”

Two large cranes were used on the project. One crane removed the damaged statue and replaced it with the new one. The second crane lifted a facilities crew member to the statue, and secured it in place.

The temple grounds were closed Monday during the project. Many people watched from a distance while it was in progress.

“I’m hoping that people will use common sense and be safe around there while it’s going on,” Hathaway said ahead of the statue’s replacement. “There will be a lot of people driving back and forth on the highway, and I would hate for anyone to have an accident while watching the Angel Moroni being replaced.”