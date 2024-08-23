Deputies seek tips to identify suspects after equipment is stolen from city of Ammon  - East Idaho News

AMMON — Deputies are asking for help identifying a truck and suspects involved in stealing property from the city of Ammon over the weekend.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Aug. 18 at around 4 p.m.

Sgt. Bryan Lovell said it appears at least two male suspects were in a Dodge Ram white pickup. They stole an oil storage tank and a crack sealer from the Public Works lot on Ard Drive off Sunnyside Road.

Mayor Sean Coletti said the two pieces of equipment are used for road projects and are of great value to the city.

“Anytime these types of things happen, like vandalism or theft of public property, it’s a significant hit to everyone because these are public property. They belong to the city but, in more general terms, to the public. It’s a direct hit on everyone,” Coletti said.

In surveillance pictures, the suspects take one piece of equipment first, then leave. They then come back and take the second piece, Lovell said.

Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com that the two pieces of equipment are worth about $55,000 together.

“If anyone has any clue about who may be behind this, then we should all work together to stop this type of activity from happening in the future,” Coletti added.

You are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (208) 529-1200 or you can report anonymously to East Idaho Crime Stoppers by clicking here with any information you might have on the incident.

Tips that result in a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward, according to East Idaho Crime Stoppers online.

Courtesy East Idaho Crime Stoppers

Courtesy East Idaho Crime Stoppers

Courtesy East Idaho Crime Stoppers

Courtesy East Idaho Crime Stoppers