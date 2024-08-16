UPDATE: Partial power restored to Idaho Falls Power customers - East Idaho News

UPDATE

As of 9:30 p.m., power had been restored to most of the affected customers. Only 325 customers west of Linden Drive and 7th Street were still without power. Power was expected to be restored before midnight, according to an Idaho Falls Power Facebook post.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Crews are working to restore electricity to some 2,600 Idaho Falls Power customers Thursday evening.

The power outage started at about 5:30 p.m. and impacts the center sections of Idaho Falls.

The outage is due to a downed power line on Russet Street, according to city spokesman Eric Grossarth. The cause of the downed line is suspected to be stormy weather.

There is no estimate on when power will be restored to the area.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area of the downed line.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article if more details are released.