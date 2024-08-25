Elderly woman dies in fatal Ada County crash - East Idaho News

The following is an Idaho State Police news release.

BOISE – A 72-year-old woman from Boise died in Ada County after a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 21 on Saturday at 6:24 p.m. The driver was heading northbound at milepost eleven in a 2007 Ford Freestyle when the vehicle exited the roadway and struck the concrete barriers.

The driver was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.