People in path of wildfire near Pocatello are being evacuated, officials say - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Power County firefighters are on the scene of a fire west of Pocatello near the JR Simplot plant.

Dispatchers with the Power County Sheriff’s Office confirm there is an active fire in the area, as of 5:30 p.m., but have very few details right now.

The fire started just before 5 p.m., according to witnesses.

Those who live in the Michaud Creek area are being evacuated.

The Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 website originally reported Interstate 86 near the Pocatello Regional Airport was blocked in both directions. As of about 6:20 p.m., the Pocatello Fire Department says it’s been reopened.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as they become available.

Here are your photos of the blaze.

