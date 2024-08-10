Get ready for laughter and thrills at the Madison County Fair - East Idaho News

REXBURG – The Madison County Fair is coming up, with old favorites and new shows.

The fair will kick off Wednesday, Aug. 14, with Kids Day. All children 12 and under enter for free and can enjoy activities geared especially for them.

One such event is Dig It Days, which will return for its second year. Kids will have the chance to search for prizes buried in sand with construction equipment.

On Kids Day only, the fair will be lined with kid vendors, giving younger ones an opportunity to hone their entrepreneurial skills.

“It’s to teach them a little bit about running and owning a business,” said Bret Bagley, Madison County Fair board trustee.

If you’ve been working on a good tan this summer, be sure to compete in the fair’s first Best Farmer’s Tan Contest on Thursday. The top three winners will receive a cash prize.

Visitors can also admire some local talent with the District 7 High School Rodeo. Tickets are $6.

If you can’t make it on Thursday for the Best Farmer’s Tan Contest, on Friday, you can enter the Mullet Contest for the chance to win a cash prize.

“The prize money keeps getting larger and larger every year,” Bagley said.

On Saturday, Live a Little Productions will put on the Insanity Fest, a motor-rodeo with mini monster trucks, jet trucks and even lawnmowers. General admission is $15.

Each day will have shows from returning performers Hypnotist Corrie J and Magic Ben. On top of that, two new stage acts will bring laughs and thrills. Award-winning Funny Man Marcus will perform three times each day, along with the Off Axis Stunt Show, which will perform skateboard tricks.

The Madison County Fair is located at 460 West 2nd North in Rexburg. The fair will run from Wednesday, Aug. 14 through Saturday, Aug. 17. Tickets for entry are $2. Gates open at 9 a.m.

For ticket information and a full list of events, check out the Madison County Fair website.