Gov. Little sits down with East Idaho News to discuss water dispute, aquifer, and what's next - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Idaho Gov. Brad Little was in eastern Idaho Tuesday and announced the state will put another $10 million to improve the long-term health of the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.

The governor has directed the Idaho Water Resources Board, which runs the Idaho Department of Water Resources, to allocate $10 million towards projects that improve the long-term health of the aquifer. That’s in addition to another $30 million provided by the Legislature and the governor himself.

Little sat down with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton to discuss the announcement, the current water situation, what to expect going forward and other issues. Watch the entire interview in the video player above.