Highway 33 remains closed as crews work to repair power poles - East Idaho News

NEWDALE — Idaho Highway 33 from Newdale to Tetonia remains closed Saturday morning as crews work to repair power lines and poles.

A storm damaged multiple poles and lines Friday afternoon causing thousands of people in Fremont and Madison County to lose electricity.

Power has been restored to most Rocky Mountain Power and Fall River Electric customers as of Saturday morning but it could take crews most of the day to fully fix the damaged lines and poles.

“Due to the numbers of poles damaged on Highway 33, they expect the repairs to take at least 24 hours to complete,” the Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “Please respect all road closure signs and crews working so they can do so in safety.”

