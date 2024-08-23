Thousands without power in Madison, Fremont and Jefferson counties - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Thousands of people in Madison, Fremont and Jefferson counties are without electricity Friday evening and crews are working to repair downed power poles and transmission lines.

Outages are affecting Rocky Mountain Power and Fall River Electric customers. Over 5,300 customers across the three counties are without power as of 5:15 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Power spokesman David Eskelsen tells EastIdahoNews.com several transmission lines are down due to high winds and damaging weather.

Photo courtesy Andrew Mickelsen

“Fall River Electric Cooperative is experiencing a power outage in the Twin Groves/Wilford area of Fremont County. The cause is unknown but could likely be related to the passing thundershowers in the area,” a Fall River Electric Facebook post says. “This outage started around 4:30 p.m. Members should expect it to last up to two hours.”

Crews are responding to multiple power poles that are down along Idaho Highway 33 near Newdale that are contributing to the outages. Part of the highway from Newdale to Teton County Line is closed due to the downed poles.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said its unclear how long it will take to fix the downed power poles.

Eskelsen said the outage could last several hours.

You can find the latest outage information for Rocky Mountain here and Fall River Electric here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story.