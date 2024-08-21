Human skeletal remains were found in the Portneuf River  - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Partial skeletal remains found in the Portneuf River have been identified.

The discovery happened July 13, according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department that was sent out Wednesday.

Police responded to the area of the Pacific Steel & Recycling trailhead to investigate the report of a human body that had been found in the river. Officers ended up finding skeletal remains.

Law enforcement and the coroner’s office worked together to identify the human remains.

The family has been notified, however, the identity will not be released due to the ongoing investigation, police said.

Currently, no foul play is suspected.

The Pocatello Police Department, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office, the Ada County Coroner’s Office, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Bingham County Search and Rescue’s Swift Water Team, and the Idaho State Police’s Forensic Service worked together in this investigation.