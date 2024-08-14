Idaho environmental groups to host rally in Boise to push for more solar power - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho environmental groups will rally Saturday morning at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise to push for more renewable energy options in the state.

The rally, “Solar for the People Rally,” is organized by the Idaho Sierra Club. Some of the cosponsors of the event include the Idaho Climate Justice League, the Snake River Alliance, Portneuf Resource Council, Idaho Organization of Resource Councils, Boise Bicycle Project, and League of Women Voters of Idaho.

Noah Rott, the spokesperson for the Idaho Sierra Club, said he anticipates the event will be the largest gathering of environmental groups in Boise since the “People’s Climate March” in 2017.

With this summer’s high temperatures and dangerous air quality, Lisa Young, the director of the Idaho Sierra Club, said now is a critical climate moment.

“We can’t sit by while neighbors die or fall ill from extreme heat or wildfire smoke, and while the solutions — clean, affordable energy — are being stymied by corporate interests and their political lackies who deny the realities of the climate crisis and energy burden people face,” she said.

Federal funding opportunities for low-income solar projects are available

In December 2023, the Idaho Public Utilities Commission approved an Idaho Power proposal to lower its credit compensation for homeowners with rooftop solar. The decision sparked backlash from the Idaho Sierra Club and homeowners with solar panels who said the changes are unjust and disincentivize people from installing solar panels, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported.

However, Idaho Power disputed those claims, arguing that the changes would bring fairness to customers without solar because customers without rooftop solar pay an unfair share of grid maintenance costs, the Sun previously reported.

“We need Idaho’s regulators and utilities to stop getting in the way of climate solutions like rooftop and community solar to help bring down energy costs and emissions now,” Young told the Sun.

According to the release, the organizers will highlight new federal funding opportunities from the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal that can fund low-income solar projects.

Speakers at the event will include Nez Perce Tribe Secretary Rachel Edwards and local community leader with the Idaho Black Community Alliance Shari Baber.