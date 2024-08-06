‘It is heartbreaking’: Boise search crews find 5-year-old boy’s body in canal - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The body of a 5-year-old Boise boy who went missing during his 5th birthday party late Monday afternoon was found Tuesday in a nearby canal.

A “large-scale search effort” that began Monday night resulted in locating Matthew Glynn just before noon, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said at a 1 p.m. press conference.

“Sad news to share with you at this time,” Winegar said. “About an hour and a half ago, members of the search crew have found Matthew’s body. … We believe it to be Matthew.”

Winegar said the body was found in one of two canals that run through the area near West State and Alamosa streets. He said he wasn’t sure whether it was the Boise Valley or Farmers Union canal.

“It is heartbreaking to have such a conclusion to this effort when we had hope to find Matthew alive,” Winegar said.

Winegar said there were no signs of foul play and that the boy’s death appeared to be just “a tragic accident.”