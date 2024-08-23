Local man dies after falling into river in Madison County  - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A man died after falling into the Snake River in Madison County Thursday.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the man as Kelly Cheney, 70. It’s unclear where he lived but Taylor told EastIdahoNews.com he was from the eastern Idaho area. He died from drowning, Taylor added.

The incident happened at 2 p.m. Madison County dispatch received calls regarding an individual who had fallen into the Snake River west of the Twin Bridges Campground, a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.

Multiple agencies responded to the area to attempt a water rescue.

At 2:40 p.m., marine deputies found Cheney in the river about one mile west of the campground.

Life-saving measures were taken and Cheney was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

He died at the hospital as a result of the incident.

Detectives believe he accidentally fell into the water while fishing, the release said.