Chubbuck Police seeking public's help finding juvenile runaway - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — The Chubbuck Police Department has asked for the public’s help to find a juvenile runaway.

The family of 14-year-old Anevei Villasenor reported she had run away on Tuesday. The family last saw her wearing a black zip-up jacket and blue jeans, and her shoes were white vans.

“We’ve also received information that Anevei is possibly in the Fort Hall, Idaho, area. The Fort Hall Police Department has been notified and has been assisting in locating Anevei,” said the Chubbuck Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday.

The police department is asking anyone who sees Villasenor to call (208) 237-7172, its non-emergency number.

“Anevei’s family is obviously worried about her, and they are hoping that our community can help find her,” the department said.