Man gets probation for 'punching, kicking, and pistol-whipping' woman - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A 54-year-old man was sentenced after pleading guilty to beating and “pistol-whipping” a woman.

Allen John Wurzel, 54, was sentenced on Aug. 12 by District Judge Robert C. Naftz to a minimum of three and a maximum of eight years in prison.

Naftz then suspended the sentence, placing Wurzel on probation for seven years.

He will also be required to pay at least $1,145.50 in court costs and fines.

Wurzel initially pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony second-degree kidnapping, felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, and felony attempted strangulation.

On May 10, Wurzel accepted a plea agreement, agreeing to plead guilty to one count of felony aggravated assault and a felony enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon.

In exchange, the prosecution dismissed all remaining counts. Both sides recommended Wurzel be put on probation and not be released early until at least five years in.

Background

On March 7, court documents show Pocatello Police officers responded to a report of a physical disturbance at a home in the 4100 block of Chert Lane around 6:30 a.m.

The caller told officers a man, later identified as Wurzel, was in her home with a gun, threatening to kill her.

Officers received a second call from a witness, reporting Wurzel was in the victim’s home and holding a gun to his own head.

When officers arrived, one spoke with the witness while others began staging near the front door with ballistic shields. According to police reports, officers could hear yelling coming from inside the home, then the front door swung open, and a woman came out of the house running and screaming.

Wurzel followed the woman out of the house waving what officers describe in reports as a “derringer-style pistol.”

Officers demanded Wurzel drop the gun, which he did “after several seconds of hesitation,” police reports say.

Wurzel was placed under arrest and put in the back of a police car while officers continued speaking with the victim and witness.

According to the witness, he saw Wurzel hit the victim multiple times and throw her to the ground.

He added that while he was carrying his own gun at the time of the incident, he decided not to use it as he did not believe Wurzel intended to use his.

The witness told officers he tried to enter the house behind Wurzel and the victim, but was forced out by Wurzel. He said Wurzel pointed a gun at the witness, the victim, and himself.

He then went outside and called the police.

The victim told officers Wurzel tried to strangle her, wrapping his hands around her throat and squeezing.

She said that once the witness was forced out of the house, Wurzel held the gun to his own head, then hers, saying, “I will kill you.”

The victim said Wurzel also slammed her head into the wall near the front door. Officers found a hole in the wall consistent with the victim’s telling of the incident.

Officers also noted injuries on the victim’s knees consistent with hers and the witness’ reports of her falling as she ran up the driveway to get away from Wurzel. She told officers that after she fell, Wurzel dragged her into the home by her hair.

The victim told officers that throughout the struggle, she was punched, kicked, and pistol-whipped “repeatedly.”

Wurzel spoke with officers, claiming there had not been any disturbance before they arrived. He was taken and booked into the Bannock County Jail.