One flown to hospital, one taken by ambulance after pickup driver crashes into milk tanker - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Thursday at 5:13 a.m. at 2300 S and 1700 E, in Gooding County.

A Ford F150 was traveling southbound on 1700 E. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a 2024 Freightliner semi-truck hauling a milk tanker trailer, which was traveling eastbound on 2300 E. Both vehicles traveled off the shoulder of the road and overturned.

The driver of the Ford, a 21-year-old man from Wendell, was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital. The driver of the semi-truck, a 58-year-old man from Hansen, was transported by air ambulance to the hospital.

Traffic at the intersection was blocked for approximately 10 hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene. The road is back open.

This incident remains under investigation. ISP was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Gooding Fire Department, Gooding Highway District, and Magic Valley Paramedics.