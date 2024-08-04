Pocatello baker will appear on new Netflix reality show - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Nathan Chandler is getting a chance to show off his baking chops on a new Netflix show.

The 32-year-old Pocatello man, who owns Confections Bakery at 715 North Main Street, is one of 10 contestants on “The Blue Ribbon Baking Championship.” It premieres August 9.

Chandler describes it as a fair-themed baking reality show with bakers across the U.S. competing against each other for the top prize.

“It’s based around winning first, second and third place ribbons, like what you’d see at our Eastern Idaho State Fair,” Chandler tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s a variety of desserts — cake, pie and everything in between.”

While seeing himself on camera is a little uncomfortable, he’s excited for people to watch and see how he did.

Chandler started baking professionally about 10 years ago and opened his Pocatello bakery in 2020.

His journey to the baking show all started with an Instagram post showing a ribbon he’d won at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Someone commented on the photo, saying to send a message if he was interested in appearing on a fair-themed TV show.

“I thought it was a scam … so I didn’t respond,” Chandler recalls. “About two hours later, the girl sent me a message, saying to give her a call if I was interested.”

Chandler previously appeared on a Food Network show in 2019, which is what caught the woman’s attention.

He was reluctant to be on TV again because of how things turned out before.

“I didn’t have a horrible experience, but I didn’t win. Last minute, my thing (that I made) tipped over. For months, I had imposter syndrome and thought maybe I shouldn’t have done it, maybe I didn’t have the talent to do it,” says Chandler.

The encouragement of his customers is what made him give the Netflix show a try.

An image of Chandler during filming of “The Blue Ribbon Baking Championship.” | Courtesy Netflix

Chandler got interested in baking as a kid. He started making cupcakes at a local elementary school years ago when he worked in education. That stint led him to eventually pursue it as a career.

He caters for weddings and other events. He shares a space with a flower shop and his specialty items are French macaroons and cakes.

The item he makes on the show, which he isn’t allowed to talk about before it airs, was the most challenging of his career. Outside of that, he says making croissants for customers are also a challenge.

For Chandler, the best part of owning a bakery is the creative outlet it provides.

“There really isn’t a day where it’s the same … and that’s the best part,” he says.

He enjoys the experience of being under pressure and figuring out how to make something in a certain timeframe, which is exactly what happens on “The Blue Ribbon Baking Championship.” He hopes people enjoy watching when all eight episodes drop on Friday.

He’s having a watch party at Idaho State University’s ICCU Bengal Alumni Center Friday at 6 p.m.

