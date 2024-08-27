Pocatello celebrating grand opening of new pickleball courts in Ross Park - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – The Pocatello Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to announce the grand opening of Con Gilmore Pickleball Courts in Lower Ross Park Tuesday, August 27 at 10 a.m.

The original grand opening was recently delayed due to the heavy rain the day before the opening on August 20, causing damage to the final layer of paint. The courts have been repainted and we can’t wait to see everyone at the new grand opening date.

The courts are named after longtime Pocatello Parks & Recreation Director Con Gilmore, who was employed by the City of Pocatello from 1967 to 2004. Gilmore was instrumental in the construction of the Ross Park Aquatics Complex, OK Ward Park, the automation of multiple irrigation systems, and he was actively involved in the growth of our current parks system.

The five pickleball courts are ADA-accessible and feature plexi-cushion acrylic surfacing and LED lighting. The courts will be open for play immediately following the grand opening. A rotational system is posted for patrons to take turns on the courts when they are in high demand. Court hours are from sunup until one-hour after dusk, the LED lighting will shut off at 10 p.m.