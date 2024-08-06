Police investigating case involving suspected 'traveling theft group' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating a grand theft case involving two suspects and warning people of a fairly common ruse.

The theft of a debit card happened at WinCo in Pocatello. The suspects brought the card to Idaho Falls and made several purchases, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

The incident happened on July 19. A woman went shopping, and when she checked out of the grocery store, one of the suspects was able to look over her shoulder. During this time, she put in her debit card’s PIN number, according to an IFPD Facebook post.

She then went to put her groceries into her car. One of the suspects approached her and started a conversation.

“In this ruse, the conversation is usually something simple like asking for directions,” Idaho Falls Police said.

While this suspect distracted the victim and got her to turn her back to her vehicle, the other suspect opened a door and took her debit card from her wallet.

Both suspects left and later met to take the debit card on a “shopping spree.”

Police learned the two suspects have been spotted doing this in several states and likely belong to a “traveling theft group.”

Investigators remind the public to:

Be mindful of who is around you when you are at the point of sale and entering your PIN numbers. Use your hand and body to block the view of others around you.

If you put your wallet or purse in your vehicle, immediately lock the doors.

While it’s always great to be kind and good neighbors, if someone approaches you in a parking lot, be wary of what could be happening behind you while you are distracted.

It’s unclear how much was spent on the debit card, but Clements told EastIdahoNews.com that the theft of a financial transaction card is a felony.

If anyone knows the suspects’ identities, contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 and reference case number 2024-26826.

“If you do notice your debit or credit cards are missing, freeze the cards to prevent unauthorized use while you are looking for them,” IFPD said. “If you can’t find them, report them as lost or stolen and watch your account for unauthorized transactions.”