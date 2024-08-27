Police reportedly expose local prostitution ring after four are arrested at Twin Falls massage parlors - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS — Police in Twin Falls have arrested four people for alleged prostitution after serving search warrants at four separate massage parlors.

According to a news release from the Twin Falls Police Department, three women, Lan Wang, Gaili Xing, and Limin Xu, and one man, Salon Kahn, were arrested Monday morning and charged with felony procurement of prostitution.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Twin Falls Police officers and detectives, with the assistance of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, and the Mini-Cassia drug task force, served four search warrants simultaneously on four separate massage parlors.

The parlors included Perfect Massage in the 500 block of Addison Avenue West, Dragon Massage in the 1300 block of Addison Avenue East, Massage 404 in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue East, and Sunflower Day Spa in the 1200 block of Addison Avenue East.

Translators from the FBI and Idaho State University, as well as victim witness coordinators from the Twin Falls Police Department and Community Outreach Behavioral Services, are reportedly assisting with the investigation.

“This investigation has been ongoing for the past several months led by the Twin Falls Police Department and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit,” says the release. “We would like to thank all our community partners and other law enforcement entities that helped with this investigation.”

Officials say further charges could be added after the investigation concludes.

“The city of Twin Falls is a family-friendly community and businesses that traffic human beings for sexual purposes will not be tolerated here,” says Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury in the release. “The Twin Falls Police Department will continue to work with our partner agencies to include our federal partners and more criminal charges may be filed in the future.”

If convicted, all four could face up to 20 years in prison. Court hearings have not yet been scheduled.