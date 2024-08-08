Rexburgs' Hawkins falters in high jump following strong Olympic start - East Idaho News

SAINT-DENIS, FRANCE — Chari Hawkins failed on her three attempts at clearing 1.71 meters in the high jump, dropping her from fifth to 22nd place.

Hawkins began her Paris Olympics appearance with a strong showing in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 13.16 seconds to earn 1,100 points. After heading into the second of seven events in fifth place, she failed to clear her initial height in the high jump and received zero points, effectively removing her from any medal contention.

The Rexburg native was just 44 points behind the leader, Annik Kaelin of Switzerland, following the hurdles. Her personal best in the high jump is 1.85 meters.

Fellow Americans Taliyah Brooks and Anna Hall entered the second event Thursday morning in second and sixth place, respectively.

Brooks cleared her first three heights, but failed three times at 1.8 meters and finished the event with 941 points. Hall cleared a seven jumps finishing third in the event with a jump of 1.89 meters to earn 1,093 points.

Through the first two events of the competition, both Hall (third place with 2,164 points) and Brooks (sixth place with 2,065 points) remain in medal contention. Katarina Johnson-Thompson, of Great Britain, is the leader at the mid-day break with 2,197 points.

Hawkins’ 1,100 points are ahead of only Germany’s Sophie Weissenberg, who was injured during warmups of the hurdles and has yet to compete.

Hawkins, Hall, Brooks and the women of the heptathlon will return to Stade de France at 11:30 a.m. (MT) for the shot put then 200-meter race. The competition will conclude Friday afternoon.