Smokin Fin reopens following plumbing complications - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A popular seafood restaurant is back open following plumbing issues.

Smokin Fins in Idaho Falls has been closed since Monday due to “unforeseen plumbing complications,” according to a news release from the restaurant. The company has been working with the city of Idaho Falls and the problems have been fixed.

“We are incredibly grateful for the understanding and support from our community during this unexpected closure,” said Joey Docksey, General Manager of Smokin Fins. “Our team has been working tirelessly to address the situation, and we are excited to reopen our doors and get back to what we love most — serving our amazing customers.”

