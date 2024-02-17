Smokin' Fins offering dishes that are scary good. Take a look! - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Smokin’ Fins in Idaho Falls is doing it all and doing it well, including sushi, pasta, burgers, and more.

Joey Docksey, the general manager at Smokin Finns’ in Idaho Falls, showed me around the menu as we traveled through the lands of seafood dishes, vampire tacos, and even Wagyu cheeseburgers.

First, I tried the Diablo sushi roll, combining spicy tuna, habanero cream cheese, and avocado, topped with salmon and jalapeños.

“It’s named that because it does have a little bit of a kick in it,” says Docksey. “It has some spice.”

I love sushi and a bit wary of spice, but this roll had the perfect combination of flavors to balance out the heat. If you like sushi – you’ll like this roll. Quote me on it.

Diablo sushi roll

Next, I tried the lemon caper mahi-mahi. This dish is an 8-ounce portion of chargrilled mahi, topped with Smokin Fins secret lemon caper sauce, arugula, fennel, red onion, red bell pepper and chili oil.

The dish also comes with their ‘famous’ cilantro lime rice. I can definitely couch for it’s prestigious title of fame.

According to Docksey, this is his personal favorite and I can definitely see why. This dish has the perfect layering of acidic, sweet and salty flavors, and fresh greens to cleanse your palate.

Lemon caper mahi-mahi

Third, I tried the wagyu burger with french fries and homemade fry sauce.

“It comes with our thick-cut bacon, (by using) wagyu, we try and increase the quality of the meat, and that increases quality across the board,” says Docksey.

This burger was perfectly juicy, and honestly, could be eaten without any topping or sauces, dare I say it. Don’t quote me on that, because I am a toppings kind of gal.

The wagyu burger with french fries and homemade fry sauce.

Lastly, I tried the new “vampire tacos”, which are chicken tacos wrapped in either a flour or corn tortilla and a cheese crisp, and topped with avocado crema, guacamole, chipotle aioli and pico de gallo. This dish also comes with cilantro lime rice.

“No particular reason behind the name except they’r scary good,” says Dosckey. And he is right.

These tacos are amazingly good. I am always a fan of putting cheese in dishes it doesn’t normally appear and this is not an exception. The shredded chicken was well cooked and well seasoned, and the tomato, avocado and onions paired perfectly with the crunchiness of the cheese crisp.

The vampire tacos

Everything I tried at Smokin’ Fins was incredible, and I can’t wait to go back to get another bit of everything, especially the sushi and the vampire tacos.

Make sure the head over to Smokin’ Fins for a bite to eat, they are located at 370 Memorial Dr. They are open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Make sure to follow them on Facebook for their newest menu changes and announcements.