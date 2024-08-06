Soft, chewy, delicious mint chocolate chip cookies - East Idaho News

Elevate the classic chocolate chip cookie experience with a delightful twist by incorporating mint baking chunks into the mix. These cookies transcend the ordinary, offering a decadent experience characterized by their lush, soft, and chewy texture.

Ingredients

1 cup softened unsalted butter

1 packed cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp cornstarch

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup mint baking chunks

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a cookie sheet with non-stick baking spray or parchment paper if it isn’t a non-stick sheet. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs. Mix in the vanilla. Set aside. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, cornstarch, and salt. Pour the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and mix until combined. Don’t overmix. Fold in the mint chunks. Using a cookie scoop or spoon, drop cookie dough by rounded tablespoons onto the baking sheet, placing the cookies 2 inches apart. Press some extra chunks onto the top (optional). Bake for 10-12 minutes until the tops are a light golden brown. Allow cookies to cool for a few minutes and then transfer them to a wire rack. Store in a covered container at room temperature.

