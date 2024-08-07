Teen transported by helicopter after crash in Island Park   - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — A teenager was transported to a local hospital by helicopter after a vehicle crash in Island Park.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office responded at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday to a single vehicle rollover crash. It happened on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 391 in the westbound lane. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Sgt. Cody Gudmunson tells EastIdahoNews.com there were multiple people in a Subaru Crosstrek.

He said a teenage boy — who was a passenger — was transported via air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Gudmunson said the teen was wearing a seatbelt. It’s unknown what his condition is.

All other occupants were checked out by EMS but cleared on the scene.