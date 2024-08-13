Tornado warning issued for parts of eastern Idaho  - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A tornado warning has been issued for parts of eastern Idaho.

According to the National Weather Service in Pocatello, the warning is in effect for Jefferson County, Butte County, Bonneville County, and Bingham County.

The warning came out after 2 p.m. and is supposed to last until 3 p.m.

“At 2:01 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles northeast of Central INL, or 21 miles east of Arco, moving east at 25 mph,” the warning from NWS said.

There could be golf ball-sized hail as well.

Flying debris could be dangerous to those caught without shelter, the warning continued. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. There could be damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

The warning said to take cover now and to avoid windows.

