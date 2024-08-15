Traffic detour scheduled near Central Park in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Traffic will be detoured around a section of South Holmes Avenue while contractors reconstruct the roadway.

On Monday, Aug. 19, Knife River Construction will begin the roadway reconstruction project on South Holmes Avenue between Cleveland and Elva Streets.

Construction is scheduled to finish 30 days after the start date.

Drivers will need to use alternative routes during the project. Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

If you have questions or concerns, contact Knife River at (208) 932-3422.