Two dead after motorcycles crash into Oldsmobile near Idaho Falls greenbelt - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS -– Two people are dead after a pair of motorcycles crashed into a car early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Idaho Falls Police Department, officers and emergency responders arrived to a vehicle crash on Riverside Drive near Vissing Circle around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The crash reportedly involved an Oldsmobile Cierra and two motorcycles, a Harley Davidson and a Yamaha.

Officers learned the two motorcycles were traveling northbound on Riverside Drive when one missed the curve near Vissing Circle and crossed into the oncoming lanes where the Oldsmobile was driving southbound.

That motorcycle struck the front of the Oldsmobile and stopped in the southbound lanes of Riverside Drive. The motorcycle driver was later declared dead on the scene and identified as 45-year-old James Hernandez, according to Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor.

The second motorcycle swerved around the Oldsmobile, losing control and falling when it hit the curb on the west side of the road, striking a crosswalk pole.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, which were taken over by EMS.

That driver was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but also died Sunday morning. He was later identified as 44-year-old Jose Silvas, according to Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor.

The driver of the Oldsmobile was unharmed.

Portions of Riverside Drive were closed for the investigation until approximately 4:20 a.m.

Neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.