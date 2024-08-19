Understanding and managing slime flux in trees - East Idaho News

Slime flux, also known as bacterial wetwood, is a common bacterial disease that affects many tree species, including Siberian elms, maples, poplars, and birches. This condition is often identified by the presence of brown or black fluid seeping from the bark, which can cause concern for homeowners who notice their trees “leaking.” While this may seem alarming, understanding the symptoms, causes, and preventive measures can help manage the issue effectively.

Symptoms of Slime Flux

The most noticeable symptom of slime flux is the oozing of dark, foul-smelling fluid from cracks or wounds in the tree’s bark. This fluid, which is initially clear but turns brown or black when exposed to air, often stains the bark and can create streaks down the trunk. The fluid may also kill grass or other vegetation near the base of the tree, leaving behind dead patches. In addition to the oozing, trees affected by slime flux might show signs of stress, such as wilting, leaf yellowing, and dieback, although these symptoms can sometimes be mistaken for other conditions like Dutch elm.

How the Bacteria Enter and Affect the Tree

Slime flux is caused by anaerobic bacteria that thrive in low-oxygen environments within the tree. These bacteria typically enter the tree through wounds in the bark, which can be caused by improper pruning, boring insects, poor branch angles, treehouses, lawn mower damage, or storm-related injuries. Once inside, the bacteria multiply and produce gases and liquid byproducts that build up pressure within the tree. This pressure forces the bacteria-laden fluid out through any available openings in the bark, leading to the characteristic “leaking” seen in affected trees.

The presence of these bacteria and their byproducts can disrupt the tree’s normal growth processes. The toxic chemicals in the fluid can damage the cambium layer—the part of the tree responsible for new growth—hindering the tree’s ability to heal and grow properly. Over time, this can lead to further decline, especially if the tree is already stressed by other factors such as drought or soil compaction.

Preventing Slime Flux

While there is no cure for slime flux, homeowners can take steps to prevent the disease from becoming a serious issue. The most effective preventive measure is to avoid wounding the tree. Proper pruning techniques, careful lawn maintenance, and avoiding unnecessary injury to the tree can reduce the risk of bacterial infection. Additionally, maintaining tree health by ensuring adequate water and nutrients, especially during dry periods, can help trees better resist infection.

It’s also important to avoid soil compaction around the tree’s root zone, as compacted soil limits oxygen and water uptake, further stressing the tree. When planting new trees, choose species that are less susceptible to slime flux if it’s a known issue in your area.

Managing an Infected Tree

If your tree shows signs of slime flux, the best course of action is to monitor the tree and minimize further stress. While some arborists may suggest installing drain tubes to relieve the pressure, this practice is generally discouraged as it can spread the bacteria further within the tree. Instead, focus on providing proper care, including watering during dry spells and avoiding further injury to the tree.

In severe cases, or if the tree’s health continues to decline, consulting a certified arborist may be necessary to assess the tree’s condition and determine the best course of action. While slime flux can be a long-term issue, with careful management, affected trees can often continue to live and provide beauty to your landscape for many years.

