You have to see this! Bear breaks into school classroom as teacher is preparing for school year - East Idaho News

A SURPRISE STUDENT — A California teacher was getting her classroom ready for a new school year when an unexpected visitor showed up.

Elaine Salmon, a teacher at Peak to Peak Mountain Charter School, said that while she was making copies in the main office on Aug. 5, a bear broke into her classroom and ate her students’ earthquake kits, which were full of granola bars.

Salmon called her husband, Ian Sawrey, who specializes in bear deterrents with his business, Mountain Bearriers, to help lure the bear outside.

Sawrey shared a video online of the bear walking around the student’s desks and chairs. At one point, the bear looks like it’s trying to get out through a window that appears to be closed.

Sawrey was eventually able to open the outside door and get the animal’s attention. Video shows the bear walk right past him as the animal heads outside and toward the mountains.