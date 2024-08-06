You have to see this! Green liquid leaks from ceiling at airport, spills all over the floor - East Idaho News

A broken pipe in the AC system at the Miami International Airport caused green water to pour from the ceiling. | Courtesy WKMG News 6

A STRANGE SIGHT — A green liquid mess took over part of a Florida airport and passengers caught the odd situation on camera.

The incident happened at the Miami International Airport in July 2024. In a video shared online, green liquid is seen coming out of the ceiling and spilling all over the floor. Passengers watch as the mysterious fluid pours onto the ground, and some passengers even try to make their way across the wet floor.

Videos of the mess had viewers joking about what was going on by commenting, “I assure you this is merely the Mountain Dew line” and “Who you gonna call … Ghostbusters.”

But what really was the green fluid? Airport officials said it was water that came from a broken pipe in the AC system. The water was reportedly dyed green on purpose to help make it easier to spot if there was a leak.