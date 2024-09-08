Field and firework stands catch fire on Bellon Road near Broadway - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Several empty fireworks sheds and a field burst into flame behind the Idaho National Laboratory Park and Ride Broadway lot near Reed’s Dairy on Saturday evening.

“The fire itself was burning in a field and caught some shack buildings that are used for firework stands in the summer,” said City of Idaho Falls spokesman Eric Grossarth.

Reports of an uncontrolled fire came in at 4:45 p.m.

Idaho Falls Fire Department crews responded with four engines, three brush trucks, a ladder truck, a water tender and a battalion chief.

“They’re just mopping up hot spots right now,” Grossarth reported at 5:35 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

“Please avoid the area as it makes it more difficult for emergency vehicles and firefighters to do their job,” the fire department requested on Facebook.

Bellin Road was initially shut down between Broadway and Eldorado Streets but reopened at 6:05 p.m.