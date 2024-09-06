A Feel Good Friday surprise for a lunch lady who brings magic to the cafeteria with dances and more - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a lunch lady who is bringing magic to the cafeteria. It said:

I am an elementary teacher at Hillview in District #93 and would like to nominate Tiffany Pace and her staff.

This year we have a new kitchen staff. These wonderful ladies often go unnoticed and underappreciated. Our lead chef Ms. Tiffany Pace is a wonderful motivator and leader. I have been teaching for 28 years now and have never seen a kitchen staff so motivated to make the life of children so meaningful.

Each class of students is greeted with a smile and their name! Tiffany plays age-appropriate music during lunch time. Today, at the end of the lunch period, Tiffany invited all those that had finished their lunch to come forward and do “the Macarena”. Yesterday she had the dancing to the classic YMCA! This was the last class of the day and she had literally fifty children laughing and cheering each other on as they danced! It was simply wonderful!



She feels it’s her mission to not only feed children but to make it a wonderful experience!

We stopped by Hillview this week to surprise Ms. Pace during lunch. Check out the video in the player above!