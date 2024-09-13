A Feel Good Friday surprise for a Maverik employee who makes a big difference - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We received an email a few months ago about a gas station employee who is making a big difference. It said:

Stayce is a store director at Maverik on Sunnyside and Yellowstone in Idaho Falls. This lady is just an overall amazing person. She is always willing to help even when she is struggling. Customers are always coming in and when they are unable to pay or even just need someone to cheer them up, she is paying for their items and gas. Even if she is financially not in the best place, she makes sure to always take care of others. She always put them first. There was a new store that opened up the road and there are SO many customers that still come into Stayce’s store even though the other one is closer for them.

“I am staying here with you. You are my lady who always brings a smile to my face and has always taken care of me,” they tell her.

Her employees just love her so much. She treats them like family and always makes sure they are doing okay at work and in their personal lives. She has also taught her employees the same kindness that she has. The other day, a lady was traveling from another state and forgot her wallet. She was on her way to see family, but only had a quarter tank. The employees all pitched in to help put gas in her tank to make sure she could make it to her family members’ house. This is the kind of thing that everyone around her learns. She is just such an uplifting person and puts a smile on everyone’s face.

We decided to surprise Stayce and thank her for making a difference. Watch the video in the player above!