"A Taste of Ireland" taking the stage in Idaho - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – A popular dance show is coming to Idaho to share the history of Ireland.

“A Taste of Ireland–The Irish Music & Dance Sensation” will make four stops in Idaho on its 2024 world tour. Pace Live produces the show, which features a cast of World Champion Irish dancers, musicians and a contemporary vocalist.

The show begins with the creation of Ireland and explores pivotal moments in Irish history, ranging from the vikings to the great famine to the modern day. The production combines storytelling with modern Irish dance, tap and contemporary dance.

“Dance fans will be further thrilled to find that the taps in ‘A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation’ are not pre-recorded but performed 100 percent live,” said producer and director Brent Pace. “Every performance is a breathtaking feat of excellence.”

Brittany Pymm and Simon Lance performing “Danny Boy.” | Courtesy Pace Live Entertainment Group

The cast has performed in Australia and New Zealand on the tour, and has a special love for American audiences.

“The American crowds definitely love to shout along,” said lead dancer Cian Walsh. “They’ll be clapping along during some numbers, so they definitely love to get involved from the get-go of the show, which we love.”

The cast hopes the audience will gain an appreciation of Irish culture.

“Ireland is one of the longest standing cultures in the world, and it’s still just as vibrant in today’s day and age, so I think it just proves how enjoyable the Irish culture can be and just that we want everyone to come along and have a taste of that,” said lead dancer Tyler Watkins.

The show will perform in Idaho at the following locations:

Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Idaho State University’s Frazier Hall on East Carter Street in Pocatello.

Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Nampa Civic Center at 311 3rd Street South in Nampa.

Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at King Fine Arts Center at 2100 Parke Avenue in Burley.

Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. at Frontier Center for the Performing Arts at 501 South Holmes Avenue Idaho Falls.

To purchase tickets, visit the A Taste of Ireland website.