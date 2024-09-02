Teen who almost drowned at Ammon pool 'miraculously' recovers and is released from hospital - East Idaho News

Four weeks after he nearly drowned at the Ammon City swimming pool, a local teenager is finally home safe after his release from the hospital on Saturday.

The teenage boy was initially rescued by Ammon Pool lifeguards who pulled him from the water at 3 p.m. on August 3 during the annual Ammon Days celebration at McCowin Park.

Bonneville County Fire District firefighters from two nearby first aid stations performed CPR until Idaho Falls Fire Department EMS personnel arrived and transported him to a local hospital, EastIdahoNews.com reported previously.

The young man’s name and age have not been released to protect his privacy.

At the request of Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti, the community held a day of prayer, fasting and contemplation for the teenager on Friday, August 9.

On August 18, Coletti reported that the teenager’s breathing tube had been removed and that he was “awake and communicating.”

In a Facebook post Saturday, Coletti said that the individual is back with his family and will continue respiratory and physical therapy.

“This is SERIOUSLY a miracle, a 180 degree turn of events,” the mayor wrote. “Thanks again to everyone who prayed, fasted, or kept the teenager in your thoughts! I know it helped to make a difference!!”