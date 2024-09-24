Blackfoot teacher taken to hospital after being hit by SUV  - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A teacher was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after she was hit by a vehicle.

It happened after 8 a.m. Blackfoot Police officers responded to the intersection of Walker Street and York Drive for a “pedestrian accident.”

According to Lt. Blake Davis, a teacher was doing crosswalk duty when she was hit by a Mazda SUV driven by a man. She was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Davis said the driver was not hurt in the crash and no students were involved.

The driver was not cited, Davis added. Police are still investigating the case.

Blackfoot School District #55 Assistant Superintendent Ryan Wilson told EastIdahoNews.com the woman teaches at Riverbend Elementary School.

“We have spoken to her, and she is recovering,” Wilson said. “A good reminder for everybody to just look both ways before you are crossing a street and to have vehicles slow down, especially in school zones, and just be cautious as we are all sharing the road.”

No names have been released.