BYU-I student taken to hospital after getting hit in crosswalk - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A driver was cited after a university student was hit while crossing the street in Rexburg.

The incident happened on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at 7th South and Center Street near the Rexburg Idaho Temple.

Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said a Brigham Young University-Idaho student was hit in the crosswalk, and he was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital with injuries that were non-life-threatening.

The driver was having a hard time seeing due to the sun but was cooperative with investigators, Hagen said. He added that the driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Part of the road was temporarily blocked to investigate the crash but opened quickly.