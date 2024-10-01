Cast of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ implores Utah to export funeral potatoes - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After a question about how they like to eat their potatoes, three key members of the cast of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” implored the State of Utah to export funeral potatoes to the rest of the world.

During a wholesome panel at FanX in Salt Lake City that radiated positivity and love, Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Lavar Burton (Geordi La Forge), and Will Wheaton (Wesley Crusher) answered the question from a young girl dressed as Sesame Street’s Oscar the Grouch.

The three stars discussed the finer points of potato dining with Burton, commenting his favorite is having them in his belly while Wheaton said this was the longest he ever talked about potatoes. However, the conversation took a small turn when Frakes chimed in.

“On subject,” Frakes started. “I was in the hotel room today, flipping through the ‘Come to Salt Lake City’ magazine, and on the last page, there’s a recipe and story about funeral potatoes.”

The Utah crowd erupted into cheers at the mention of the beloved potato and cornflakes dish. The Star Trek cast turned to the panel’s moderator who explained what the delightful dish was adding, “You can play some basketball after you’re done. It’s going to be a good time, I promise.”

After hearing about one of Utah’s favorite recipes, Burton turned to the crowd in disbelief, asking the real question, “Yo, Salt Lake, Why are you not exporting this to the rest of the world?!”

“I think they just did,” commented Frakes.

“Potatoes grow in other places,” Burton exclaimed.

Of course, funeral potatoes do exist in other parts of the United States, though perhaps they are not as prevalent. The cheesy potato casserole is often recognized as just that in other parts of the country.