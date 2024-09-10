Community celebrates completion of new bike trail in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is taken from a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls community members can now enjoy new pathways as the Meppen Canal Trail opens, enhancing the city’s expansive trail system.

The city celebrated the two-mile trail’s grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon. Local officials gave some remarks at the trailhead at 900 Northwest Bonneville Drive and community members brought bikes and scooters to ride on the paved trail.

The Meppen Canal Trail is designed to boost recreational opportunities and improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists throughout the area.

“The Meppen Canal Trail is a key step forward in our efforts to improve community connectivity and safety,” said PJ Holm, City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department Director of Idaho Falls. “This trail not only enhances local recreational opportunities but also aligns with our broader vision of integrating our community through well-planned infrastructure. We are proud to offer a pathway that will serve residents and visitors alike.”

The Meppen Canal Trail is a significant component of the City of Idaho Falls’s broader initiative to enhance accessibility and connectivity for its residents. Among the more than 30 miles of paved trails in Idaho Falls, the Meppen Canal Trail provides direct access to the 3 miles of canal trail that opened in 2021. The full canal trail system provides direct access from the College of Eastern Idaho to the heart of Idaho Falls.

This newly paved section features advanced safety measures, including:

HAWK Beacons: Two High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) beacons at Woodruff and 1st Street, equipped with overhead lights that stop traffic to ensure safe crossings for pedestrians and cyclists. These beacons were funded by the City’s Signal Fund.

RFBs: Two Rapid Flashing Beacons (RFBs) at Kerney and John Adams, which use side-flashing lights to alert drivers but do not require a full stop. These were funded by Local Highway Technical Assistance Council Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant, along with the remainder of the project.

The Meppen Canal Trail is part of the City of Idaho Falls’ “Connecting Our Community” plan, a comprehensive strategy aimed at linking Idaho Falls with neighboring communities, including Ammon, Iona, Ucon, and the Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization service area. This plan focuses on creating a cohesive network of pathways to facilitate safer and more accessible multi-modal transportation alternatives.