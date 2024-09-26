Eastern Idaho Public Health offering free diabetes education program - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health. | Envato Elements

REXBURG — Eastern Idaho Public Health is excited to announce, Live in Control, a free diabetes self-management education program that strives to provide education, empowerment, and the skills needed to better manage their illness.

This program differentiates itself from other diabetes self-management classes by including a ‘Care Supporter’ in each session.

Participants are encouraged to bring a family member or friend as they learn together to better manage diabetes and promote a healthier lifestyle. Participants experiencing type 2 or pre-diabetes can expect 2-hour weekly classes led by a trained facilitator over five weeks.

Live in Control classes will be held every Tuesday in October, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Eastern Idaho Public Health office in Rexburg (314 North 3rd East).

Pre-registration by Friday, Sept. 27 is required to participate. Please call Timalee at (208) 390-0886 or e-mail tgeisler@eiph.idaho.gov to reserve your spot.