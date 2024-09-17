Fall enrollment at CEI may be record-breaking, officials say - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from College of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — College of Eastern Idaho is on track to have record-setting fall enrollment again. Three weeks into the new semester, CEI’s year-over-year enrollment was up 10.6% from Fall 2023, with many more students anticipated to enroll in early college and Block B courses throughout the semester.

The college is running at its capacity. Multiple credit programs are full, like health physics, medical assistant, and surgical technician. The HVAC, plumbing, and electrical apprenticeships are full, too. There are 520 new students in those trades programs, which is an increase of 9% from last fall.

Unlike the national trend of declining to flat enrollments, CEI is flourishing and consistently setting new records. Since transitioning to a community college in 2017, CEI has achieved a remarkable 266% growth in credit student enrollment, rising from 1,008 students in 2017 to an impressive 3,689 for the 2024 fiscal year.

CEI’s Workforce Division is the largest in the state, with 14,460 enrollments last year. The College and Career Readiness program grew 20% last year, helping students to complete their GEDs, get literacy skills, and much more.

CEI’s dedication to accessible and affordable education is evident in its exceptionally low tuition rate of $140 per credit hour. The college’s commitment extends to offering industry-relevant programs with a 97% positive placement rate in Career and Technical Education. This high placement rate reflects the college’s alignment with employer needs and the quality of its programs.

President Lori Barber expressed her enthusiasm about the enrollment surge.

“We are grateful for the support the community and state have provided to College of Eastern Idaho since our inception in 2017. We are thrilled with the enrollment increase for our fall 2024 semester. As the new President, I am excited to see the college continue to grow and thrive. We have something for everyone who is looking for additional knowledge, skills, credentials, and/or abilities. CEI really is your community college.”

CEI remains committed to delivering relevant education that meets industry demands, ensuring that every graduate is well-prepared to make a positive impact on their future and their communities.