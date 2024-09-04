Feeding Frenzy: Don't miss the classic and delicious Twisted Tater, an Idaho favorite! - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — It’s a Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and EastIdahoNews.com is here to taste it all!

Over the next week, we’ll be showcasing local vendors serving up delicious food at the fairgrounds.

Today, we are trying the quintessential “Twisted Tater” from Twisted Tater. Chase McBurney, the owner and head tater-maker, says it sells itself.

“It starts with a good old, russet Idaho potato,” says McBurney.

The Twisted Tater booth at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

After it’s spiraled, fried, and seasoned, this salty and delicious fair treat tempts anyone who walks by the booth and smells the familiar Idaho aroma.

“We have three seasonings, this one is seasoning salt and the two others are ranch and nacho cheese,” says McBurney. “Each one is made when you order it. We spin it and fry it immediately. Then it’s seasoned right there.”

Twisted Taters also sells county fried bacon, a peanut butter bacon burger, and many more delicious county fair-esque items for you to try.

Check it out in the video above.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair runs through Sept. 7. A map of all the food vendors is available here.