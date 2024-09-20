Food, fun and more: Community and students invited to 'Experience Rexburg' - East Idaho News

REXBURG — With delicious food, live music, vendors, exciting games and awesome giveaways, university students and the community are invited to an annual free event this weekend.

Experience Rexburg is happening on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Porter Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Brigham Young University-Idaho are partners for the event.

“It’s a chance for our community as well as for our college students to discover a little bit more of what Rexburg has to offer them,” said Amelia Lusk with the Chamber of Commerce. “We have everybody from banks to grocery stores to fun date night places that come (set up a booth).”

Lusk describes Experience Rexburg as a party. Seven mini-fridges stuffed full of food will be raffled off.

“We are selling raffle tickets for a dollar,” she said. “Then we are also raffling off 28 gift cards that some businesses have given, and they are all from food places here in town.”

Multiple food trucks like The Corndog Company, Bocados, Fixxology, Taqueria el Pollo Loco, Snofari and more will be there.

This year, it’s expected to be bigger and better than ever.

“We have just over 120 vendors, and last year we had 90,” Lusk said. “I think it is so important… because a lot of people see Rexburg as this smaller farm community, but Rexburg is growing, and we have so many businesses that are coming or that have been in Rexburg for a while that people just don’t know about.”

One of the booths from a previous Experience Rexburg event. | Courtesy Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce

Not only will there be more vendors this year, but there will be a new mini-golf course.

The Rexburg Police Department said there will be parking restrictions on certain streets for set up and the duration of Experience Rexburg. Check this Facebook post for more details. All vehicles must be moved by 7 a.m. on Saturday.

It’s estimated that anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000 people will come.

“I am so excited. I love seeing all of the people,” Lusk said. “Experience Rexburg is a great chance to just familiarize yourself with the Rexburg community a little more.”

Lusk added that AvantGuard Monitoring will hold a 5K “Run for a Reason” at 9 a.m. before the event for an 11-year-old boy born with spina bifida. Click here to learn more.

“It’s a great way to get involved and give back to the community that way,” Lusk said.