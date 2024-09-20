Football storylines: Aberdeen, Ririe put 3-0 records on the line in Week 4 showdown - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — As the high school football season nears its midway point, conferences are beginning to take shape. Helping that along this weekend will be a pair of key conference tilts.

Additionally, the Blackfoot Broncos (2-1 overall, 0-1 in conference), coming off a massive upset in Pocatello, look to put another feather in their collective cap when they visit Madison Bobcats (4-0). The Rigby Trojans (3-1) will face one more out-of-state opponent in West (UT) before a trip to Pocatello for the annual Rigby-Highland game next week.

Here are EastIdahoSports.com’s top storylines for the weekend:

Tigers-Bulldogs put undefeated records on the line in Ririe

Another non-conference matchup of undefeated foes highlights this weekend’s games.

Aberdeen High School began its season with a hard-fought, 20-18 victory over rival American Falls. Since then, the Tigers (3-0) have scored in-conference shutout victories over reigning 2A state runner-up Declo, 8-0, and winless Wendell, 51-0. They will look to remain unbeaten Friday night while handing Ririe High School its first loss of the year.

The Bulldogs (3-0) have yet to be challenged, beating Soda Springs, 50-6, Malad, 46-14, and Marsing, 49-18.

This weekend will be their first big test before Ririe opens its conference schedule against Firth next week.

First big conference test for football powers

The 6A High Country Conference is, perhaps, Idaho’s most potent, featuring a quartet of potential champs — Highland, Madison, Rigby and Thunder Ridge.

Two of those squads, the Rams (4-0) and Titans (2-1), will open conference hostilities at Highland High School Friday night.

Highland has already earned wins over Legacy (NV), Carson (NV), Summit (OR) and Lake City behind a potent run game and stifling defense — they are allowing 11.5 points per game. Before the season, head coach Nick Sorrell said that, despite entering the season with 22 new starters, his team should still have been considered title contenders.

They have already proven that to be true and will now look to establish dominance in that tough conference.

Thunder Ridge High School, with victories over Idaho Falls, 20-13, and Centennial, 21-3, and a loss to Hillcrest, 36-21, last week, will look to rebound with a statement win.

Bees and Tigers look for first conference win

Idaho Falls (1-2) is at Bonneville (0-3, 0-1), and both teams look to gain some momentum in the early season.

Both teams try to get their offenses moving as the Tigers average 18.7 points and the Bees average 18 points.

Rushing has been the issue.

The Bees average 23.3 yards per game, while the Tigers average 80.3 yards.

Big 3A matchup

Firth is at Declo in a non-conference game that might already have a playoff feel.

The Cougars (2-1) find themselves in a Nuclear Conference that might be the most competitive in years. Perennial frontrunner North Fremont is on top, but Ririe and West Jefferson appear much improved.

Declo (3-1, 0-1) already has a loss to South East Idaho Conference leader Aberdeen and is also looking up in the standings at state power West Side.

Both Firth (fifth) and Declo (tied for third) are ranked in the state media poll, but a win could go a long way in boosting a resume.

Running wild

A quick glance at state football leaders and the Ririe duo of Rafe Newton and Kolter Lewis is still a tough combo for defenses.

Newton is second in the state (among teams that reported stats) with 499 rushing yards and Lewis is third with 446 yards.

Only Lakeland’s Kage Weil has more with 561 yards.

Newton is also fourth in points with 50 and fourth with eight touchdowns.