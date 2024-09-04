Idaho Falls Power conducting pole testing for three weeks - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power will begin a routine process to test the structural integrity of their power poles in the city of Idaho Falls.

Beginning on Sept. 4, a contractor will visually inspect and test the wooden poles. During the process, the contractor will need to access backyards with power poles to take their samples for testing.

The testing allows Idaho Falls Power to know which poles need maintenance and or replacement.

The testing area is relatively central Idaho Falls, east of South Boulevard, with an eastern boundary of Woodruff Avenue. A full map of the areas being inspected can be found HERE.

It’s anticipated that pole testing will take approximately three weeks.

Idaho Falls Power works to ensure our community’s utility infrastructure can continue to provide reliable and safe service. We strive to provide industry-leading reliability but also want to limit property access disruptions as much as possible during this process of inspecting our power lines.

When testing the poles that are not accessible in public areas, the contractor will first knock on the door to notify the property owner. The process should be quick and have little to no impact on neighbors and traffic. The inspection will not cause a disruption of service or landscaping.

Those with questions or concerns are asked to contact Idaho Falls Power at (208) 612-8430.