Idaho Falls Symphony celebrating 75th anniversary with free concert Saturday - East Idaho News

The following is a press release from the Idaho Falls Symphony.

IDAHO FALLS — The Sapphire Season of the Idaho Falls Symphony kicks off on Saturday, September 14th at 5:30pm in Freeman Park with a free outdoor concert called Legacy in Harmony. Both the IF Symphony and Idaho National Laboratory were founded in 1949, and during this shared 75th Anniversary year, the two organizations are proudly partnering to bring awareness of their shared legacy.

“For three-quarters of a century, many INL employees have enjoyed playing in and listening to the Idaho Falls Symphony,” said Liza Leonard, local government affairs lead at INL. “We’re proud of our shared contributions to science and the arts in our community.”

“What better way to kick off our 75th year than partnering with our friends at INL to tell the story of our shared histories,” says Idaho Falls Symphony Music Director Thomas Heuser. “Music always tells a story, but in this case, the entire concert will be a celebration of Idaho Falls, shedding light on the impact of our organizations, and connecting the music of different generations to the continued growth of our community.”

The Symphony will perform music written in the 1940s and ‘50s by prominent American composers like Aaron Copland and Robert Russell Bennett. The program also features fun and familiar favorites from TV Westerns and Hollywood blockbusters, bringing us “back to the future” to relive the different eras and musical evolution that has taken place over the last three quarters of a century.

The annual Symphony in the Park concert is a family friendly event for the entire community. Audiences of all ages are invited to enjoy their local Symphony orchestra on the banks of the Snake River! With the sun setting behind the Band Shell, audiences bring their picnic baskets and lawn chairs to hear wonderful music, connect as a community, and introduce the Symphony to new audiences.

There are no tickets required for this free concert event. Parking along Science Center Drive in Freeman Park is limited, and carpooling is recommended. There will be food trucks on site with a variety of local vendors, including Cupbob, Creamy Daze, Heavenly Berries, and more. The music starts at 5:30pm and the concert is expected to last about an hour.