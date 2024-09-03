Idaho Power 'blows up' water negotiations, VanderSloot says - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Gov. Brad Little thanked members of a group Tuesday who have been working toward an agreement as part of a Groundwater Management Plan, but Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot says Idaho Power ‘blew up’ negotiations at the last minute.

The group had been meeting regularly, with a deadline of completing an agreement by Sept. 1. Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Mat Weaver will now review the information and determine how to implement a plan.

VanderSloot spoke with EastIdahoNews.com about the latest developments and he shared why he believes Idaho Power “blew up” negotiations. Watch our interview in the video player above.