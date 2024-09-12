Idaho Supreme Court issues decision on venue change for Kohberger murder trial - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The Idaho Supreme Court issued its decision Thursday on where the trial of Bryan Kohberger will be held, and also assigned a new judge to the case.

Kohberger’s trial, and all further proceedings, will be held at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise and presided over by 4th District Judge Steven Hippler, the justices said. His trial is set to take place next year, between June 2 and August 29.

The Supreme Court also ordered that Kohberger be transferred to the Ada County Jail and put into the custody of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Judge John Judge of Idaho’s 2nd Judicial District in Latah County granted Kohberger’s request for a venue change last week, handing the defense a significant win in the legal process.

Kohberger, 29, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the November 2022 fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students at an off-campus home in Moscow. The victims were Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, both 20, and Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21.

Kohberger stood silent when asked to enter a plea at his arraignment. As a result, Judge entered not guilty to each of the charges on Kohberger’s behalf.

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted by a jury. His defense last week filed a number of challenges to remove capital punishment as a possible sentence, and a court hearing on the issue is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 7 in Moscow.

Prosecutors objected to a venue change, arguing it was not “necessary or convenient,” which are elements that must be met to justify moving a trial, according to Idaho criminal rules. The defense, meanwhile, alleged the level of pretrial publicity in the case — most of it prejudicial against Kohberger — meant he couldn’t get a fair trial in the community where the crime took place. His attorneys specifically sought a move to Boise.

Per Idaho’s criminal rules, Judge left the decision of the trial location to the Idaho Supreme Court. He also left it up to the Idaho Supreme court to assign a new judge after citing Idaho code that indicated his desire not to continue on with the trial.